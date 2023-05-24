Gamecocks fall to LSU in SEC Tournament Wednesday

HOOVER – The Gamecocks fell, 10-3, to LSU on day two of the 2023 SEC Tournament Wednesday morning (May 24) at the Hoover Met.

LSU scored a pair of runs in the second on a Brayden Jobert home run. The Gamecocks answered as Ethan Petry belted his 22nd home run of the season, a solo shot to the bullpen in left field. The Tigers took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth. The two teams traded a two-spot in the sixth as Petry and Talmadge LeCroy each drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. The Tigers ended the scoring with a pair in the seventh.

Petry drove in a pair in the game and now has 72 RBI on the season. The loss went to Eli Jones, who allowed four runs and five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four-plus innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina is now 2-10 all-time against LSU in the SEC Tournament.

Petry has 11 RBI in three games this season against LSU.

LeCroy, Braylen Wimmer and Will Tippet now have three hits apiece in two SEC Tournament games.

UP NEXT

Carolina will face the loser of the Texas A&M/Arkansas game in an elimination contest of the 2023 SEC Tournament Thursday morning (May 25) at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT). The game will be televised on SEC Network.