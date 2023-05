Lexington PD asks public’s help to ID Ulta shoplifting suspects

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington PD are searching for five individuals who allegedly shoplifted almost $7,000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Sunset Boulevard on April 8.

Investigators say the suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a white SUV.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.