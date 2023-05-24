Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough.

The products are raw chocolate chip cookie and s’mores bar dough. 18 people in six states have gotten sick.

12 of the 18 people reported eating the Papa Murphy’s products.

Two people have been hospitalized. There are no reports of deaths. The company has temporarily stopped selling their cookie dough.

Consumers should throw the products away, even if they’ve eaten some of it without getting sick.