South Carolina tax return preparer pleads guilty to tax fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A Columbia tax return preparer pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud the United States after preparing and filing false tax returns, says the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Georgina Gonzalez, a regional manager of multiple tax preparation business’, inflated client refunds for the 2016 and 2017 tax season by preparing returns that falsely claimed business losses, household help income, and American Opportunity and education tax credits.

Gonzalez and her co-conspirators charged clients up to $999 for preparing each return.

In total, Gonzalez caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $420,000.

Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.