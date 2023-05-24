Sumter PD seek individuals connected to pickup, trailer theft

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police Department is looking to find the individual(s) involved in the theft of a pickup truck and trailer from a East Liberty Street business on Sunday before 9 p.m.

Video surveillance shows the stolen white 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 and the attached trailer plow through a closed gate at the business to leave, say officials.

If you may have seen the vehicles, know who was involved, or noticed any unusual activity in the 800-900 block area of East Liberty St. near the time of the theft, call the Sumter PD at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Your identity will not be disclosed and a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Tips also can be given online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app for Apple or Android devices.

