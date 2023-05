Columbia PD searches for missing man in need of medication

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police need your help finding a missing person that could be in danger.

Relatives say 36-year-old Tyrobia Green disappeared after being discharged from a hospital. officers believe green could be at risk as he may not have all of his medication.

If you know his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.