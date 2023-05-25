DHEC launches online voluntary patient registry for Sickle Cell disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —State health officials are taking steps to better treat people with sickle cell disease.

Today DHEC announced the launch of a voluntary on-line patient registry for those living with the disorder. It will launch later this year.

Officials say the information entered into the registry will help organizations make informed treatment decisions and support the use of existing therapies that should help improve outcomes.

The system will also include a patient portal for patients to document their experiences, update their information in real-time and share their medical information with their providers.

To visit the registry go to https://clinicalpursuit.com/.