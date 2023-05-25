Lexington trio convicted in 2021 deadly shooting of teenager

349159178_637419814572197_6659437429683601623_n Images :Lexington County Sheriff's Department Images :Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Lexington County, SC (WOLO) — The 11th circuit solicitor’s office tells ABC Columbia News they have gotten a conviction in a two year old murder case. Authorities say one teenager and two co-defendants have been found guilty in connection to the deadly shooting a a teenage girl that took place back in 2021. Officials say the trial started back May 15, 2023 ending with a jury handing down a guilty verdict in the death of 15 year old Sanaa Amenhotep.

According to deputies, the Amenhotep disappeared from a Richland County Apartment complex on April 5, 2021. Investigators say they later discovered that she had been kidnapped by by Sanchez-Peralta, Nelson, and Wilson who authorities say drove her to a wooded area in Leesville, where she was beaten and sustained 14 gunshot wounds before burying her in a shallow grave.

The Solicitor’s Office says 18 year old Nicolle Sanchez -Peralta was found guilty of Murder and Kidnapping in the shooting death. To avoid having to undergo a trial, her two co -defendants, 20 year old Treveon J. Nelson, and 19 year old Jaylen S. Wilson plead guilty to Murder, Kidnapping, Criminal Conspiracy, and Possession of a Weapon during commission of a Violent Crime.

Sanchez-Peralta will remain at the Lexington County Detention Center until her sentencing date. All three are expected to return to court for sentencing in June.