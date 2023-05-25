Midlands Pup-Shots! May 25th

Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
2/16
BANDIT
Clinton
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with cats, dogs, children
Adoption fee $400
Male Chorkie (TeaCup Yorkshire Terrier / Chihuahua Mix)
3/16
BONNIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
4/16
BRADY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
GOODNIGHT MOON
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Dignified, Funny, Brave, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
After spending the first 3 years of her life in a puppy mill, this pup is ready for the next phase of her life.
6/16
GOTHAM CITY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Couch potato, Dignified, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
7/16
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Columbia
Friendly, Gentle, Quiet, Dignified, Smart, Curious, Funny, Playful, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
The Greatest Showman is a pure bred Cocker Spaniel born in Dec. 2022.
8/16
GREEN EGGS AND HAM
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
After spending the first 3 years of his life in a puppy mill, this pup is ready for the next phase of his life.
9/16
HOOK
10/16
JAKE
Edgefield
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs,cats
Jake is a 6 years young, 55 pound active boy who is neutered, up to date on all his shots and heartworm negative.
11/16
MICKEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
ROCKY ROAD
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
Rocky Road is a lovable dog with a big personality in a medium-sized package.
13/16
ROMPER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
RUSTY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
15/16
SEYMORE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
WOLFIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
