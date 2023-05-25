Newberry deputies arrest 21 year-old connected to Brown Chapel Drive shooting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 21 year-old was arrested in connection to a May 19 shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Deputies reported to the 100 block of Brown Chapel Drive after a 911 call came in reporting an 18 year old male had been shot in the lower abdomen.

He was transported to a trauma center and has undergone several surgeries. It has been determined he will survive.

Crime scene evidence led authorities to one of the shooters, Oderrious Davonte Nance. He was taken into custody on May 24 and is currently at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Nance has been charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Breach of Peace High and Aggravated Nature. He was denied a bond on his charges.

Investigators found three different weapons and three different calibers of spent cartridges at the scene. They believe there were at least two more suspects involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crime stoppers at 888-CRIMESC. You can also use the Crime stoppers app.

Individuals may remain anonymous.