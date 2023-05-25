Richland County offices, drop-off sites to close for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices will close May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

There will be no curbside solid waste collection service Monday. All routes scheduled for that day will be picked up May 30.

All regularly scheduled collections for the week will be delayed one day. Routes scheduled for June 2 will be picked up June 3.

Richland County’s C&D Landfill Drop-off Center, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Recycling Site will be closed Monday.

The County’s Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport will be open and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Residents can visit this site to access resources: www.richlandcountysc.gov.