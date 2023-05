Students injured in bus crash on Pond Branch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A spokesperson for Lexington District One says a school bus was involved in an accident and multiple students were injured some transported to the hospital.

District officials say students from Gilbert Middle and Gilbert High Schools were on the bus.

Officials with Lexington County say it happened on Pond Branch Road at A C Bouknight Road in Gilbert.

We are told the road will be closed for some time.