2 arrested in alleged car jacking, robbery in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—Newberry authorities are investigating a possible car jacking and robbery in the Elanor/Wise Street area.

The victim’s vehicle was spotted on Wilson Rd. by deputies and was stopped at Kibler’s Garage.

Another vehicle involved in the incident was seen traveling in the same direction. It turned onto Jollystreet Road and the driver ran the vehicle into the deputies.

Two suspects were taken into custody. The Newberry City Police are investigating.