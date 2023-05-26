Columbia Police: Shooting at 1316 Liberty Hill Ave. left two 17 year-olds injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police is investigating last night’s non-fatal shooting at 1316 Liberty Hill Ave.

The incident left two 17 year-olds injured during a graduation party, say officials.



Both victims, a male and a female, were reportedly alert when transported to the hospital, say authorities.

Officers are in the process of gathering information on the suspects.

If you have information on this case, contact Crimestoppers.

You can remain anonymous.