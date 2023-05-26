1 firefighter killed, 7 transported to hospital after 3-alarm fire

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia -Richland Fire Department tells ABC Columbia News one firefighter is dead, and seven other crew members had to be transported to the hospital while fighting a 3-alarm blaze at the Tropical Ridge apartments off of Stoneridge Drive.

While officials tell us they had to rescue “several people” from the burning building, we are still waiting on the number of occupants who were also pulled from the fire.

Below you can see video of the scene released by the Columbia Richland Fire Department as crews were battling the inferno.

RIGHT NOW: Our 2nd Shift crews are on scene of a 2-Alarm apartment fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive. Multiple people have been rescued and all hands are working.

We’ll pass along more updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/9rGlBUkIQy — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) May 26, 2023

No word on what sparked the fire. ABC Columbia News has crews on the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.