1 firefighter killed, 7 transported to hospital after 3-alarm fire

Rob Dew, Rochelle Dean,

20230526fireColumbia, S.C. (WOLO)–  The Columbia -Richland Fire Department tells ABC Columbia News one firefighter is dead, and seven other crew members had to be transported to the hospital while fighting a 3-alarm blaze at the Tropical Ridge apartments off of Stoneridge Drive.

While officials tell us they had to rescue “several people” from the burning building, we are still waiting on the number of occupants who were also pulled from the fire.

Below you can see video of the scene released by the Columbia Richland Fire Department as crews were battling the inferno.

No word on what sparked the fire. ABC Columbia News has crews on the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.

 

