Richland Co. Recreation Commission: Hopkins Pool closed for Summer Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Recreation Commission

says they have decided to keep Hopkins Park Pool closed this season due to safety concerns.

Park and Recreation officials say there will be other pools available to help you cool down including Eastover Park, St. Andrews Park, and Trenholm Park which are scheduled to open May 27th and May 28th, and June 3rd and 4th.

The park locations and hours are as follows:

Eastover Pool: (season starts June 7) Wednesday-Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

(season starts June 7) Wednesday-Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. St. Andrews Pool: (season starts June 6) Wednesday-Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00

p.m.

(season starts June 6) Wednesday-Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Trenholm Pool: (season starts June 6) Wednesday-Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00

No additional information was given by county officials as to the specifics of the safety concern that led to their decision.