U.S. Economic growth better than previously expected

(CNN) — This year’s economic growth is more robust than previously estimated.

the commerce department says it’s revising the first-quarter gross domestic product increase — 1.3% percent.

that’s up from the estimated 1.1% percent it reported last month.

GDP is the broadest measure of the U.S. economy.

The news comes a week before the treasury department says the U.S. could default — If congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by the June 1 deadline.