USC’s School of Music hosts free Memorial Day concert

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — USC’s School of Music’s Palmetto Concert Band is offering you a chance to observe the memorial day holiday with a free concert.

The patriotic event will feature songs like ‘America the Beautiful’ and ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever’ The celebration will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts this Sunday giving you a chance to join them in paying tribute to veterans.

The fun kicks off at 4 p.m.