Funeral service announced for Irmo Firefighter James M. Muller

(Credit: Columbia Fire Department) IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — According to the Columbia Fire Department, funeral service details for 25-year-old Irmo Firefighter James Michael Muller have now been announced.

The department says the service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday May 31st at Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

A procession was also held today for Firefighter Muller. The procession began at Prisma Health and ended at the Caughman-Harmon Funeral Home, along the way there was a firetruck at every intersection in Lexington. On the sidewalk there were community members paying their respects and on the ground of the funeral home there were firefighters gathered saluting.