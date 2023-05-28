Investigation underway: Inmate assault at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Image: ABC Columbia FILE RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday. According to investigators, deputies responded to the jail around noon for an assault and were able to determine that several inmates had gotten into a fight in the medical dorm.

As a result of the fight, one of the inmates, a 35-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.