Irmo Fire District thanking community for support after the loss of Firefighter James M. Muller
The Irmo Fire District is speaking out after the death of Firefighter James Michael Muller.
(Credit: Irmo Fire District)
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Irmo Fire District is speaking out after the death of Firefighter James Michael Muller.
Muller died fighting a multi alarm fire Friday at an apartment complex. In addition to the tragic death, six other crew members had to be transported to the hospital while fighting the 3-alarm blaze at the Tropical Ridge apartments off of Stoneridge Drive, according to the Columbia -Richland Fire Department.
The Irmo Fire District released the following statement:
On behalf of the Irmo Fire District and our extended fire family, we would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support following the loss of one of our own. We may not be able to respond to each of you individually, but know that your messages of support are comforting.
Several people have asked about making a financial donation. The Irmo Fire Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the Muller family, a link is provided below. Checks can be made out to the Irmo Fire Foundation, and mailed to Irmo Fire Headquarters. Please leave a memo “In Memory of James Muller”. At this time we are not supporting or affiliated with any other fundraising efforts.A makeshift memorial has been started at our Headquarters Station, 6017 Saint Andrews Road. If you’d like to add to it you’re more than welcome to. Irmo Fire personnel are not on duty this weekend. Our fire service partners across the state of South Carolina are providing fire apparatus and crews to cover Irmo so that we can grieve our loss and support Firefighter Muller’s family.
Funeral arrangements are pending, and we have a wealth of resources assisting us right now. Once we have the details ironed out we will announce our plan.
Donation Link: