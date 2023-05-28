Irmo Fire District thanking community for support after the loss of Firefighter James M. Muller

(Credit: Irmo Fire District)

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Irmo Fire District is speaking out after the death of Firefighter James Michael Muller.

Muller died fighting a multi alarm fire Friday at an apartment complex. In addition to the tragic death, six other crew members had to be transported to the hospital while fighting the 3-alarm blaze at the Tropical Ridge apartments off of Stoneridge Drive, according to the Columbia -Richland Fire Department.

The Irmo Fire District released the following statement: