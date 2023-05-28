Man injured after shooting at convenience store in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is injured after a shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Investigators say the shooting happened at the Gazbah Convenience Store on Farrow Road around 9 o’clock on Friday night. According to police, the victim is a 29 year old male who is undergoing surgery.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 1-88-CRIME-SC.