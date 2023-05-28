Man shot multiple times in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say on Friday, Sumter County deputies responded to a shooting incident along the 1100 block of Montana Drive and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground outside a residence. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting suspect identified as 22-year-old Deonta Carshwn Epps was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators also say the incident started as a verbal altercation between the two men.