Irmo Fire District honor fallen firefighter with Burn Boot Camp work out

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A group of Irmo Fire District firefighters completed a workout in honor of Firefighter James Michael Muller. Muller died fighting a multi alarm fire on Friday at an apartment complex.

When the owners of Burn Boot Camp say they heard about the tragic death of 25-year-old James M. Muller they decided to host a workout to show solidarity and love.

“Here at Burn Boot Camp in Lexington we consider our community family,” says Chelsey Brown with Burn Boot Camp.

Today’s exercise was titled Muller workout which featured a variety of workouts that required group participation.

“We are forever grateful for all the first responders out there,” says Brandy Clements with Burn Boot Camp.

Firefighters with the Irmo Fire District told ABC Columbia that Muller’s nickname was Jay. He started at Irmo Fire District in high school as an intern.

“There wasn’t a time where Jay didn’t have a smile on his face. He always came in and said just leave whatever’s going on outside out the door because that’s not what our citizens would want – for us to carry our baggage to their front door because they are the ones that matter,” says Dylan Williams with the Irmo Fire District.

“All he wanted to do was build people up. He’d always hit us with zingers when we were having a bad day or just being down. So when we’d flip the table and when he was down, we’d always hit him with his own stuff and he’d just smile through that mustache . . . and he was a great man. I love that guy,” says Nick Macken with the Irmo Fire District.

The community coming together to honor Muller this weekend with a makeshift memorial and a procession.

“To see the support from all across the country, it shows how far his reach was and how great of a human being he was and that’s just something I will always remember and have a piece in my heart for Jay,” says Dom Boyce with the Irmo Fire District.