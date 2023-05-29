Russia issues warrant for Senator Lindsey Graham

(CNN) — Russia has issued an arrest warrant for Senator Lindsey Graham

and he says he’ll wear it like a “Badge of Honor.”

Russian state media reports the South Carolina Senator is on Moscow’s wanted list for what he talked about with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky. in an edited video, graham says, quote: “The Russians are dying.”..

and has, quote: “never spent money so successfully.” but the full video shows those statements were -not- adjacent.

Senator Graham says knowing his commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Russian President Vladimir Putin brings him, “great joy.” Graham said he’d submit himself the international criminal court, If Russian leaders would as well.