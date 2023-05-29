SCDPS searches for car involved in deadly hit and run

Horry Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) continues searching for driver of a car involved in a deadly hit and run. According to officials the incident took place May 27, 2023 around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a car traveling north along Highway U.S. 17 near Cove Drive struck a pedestrian, but instead of rendering aid authorities say the driver of that car kept going.

Officials tell us the person hit by the car was killed.

DPS says they have very little information concerning the type of car involved in the collision, but are asking anyone who may have been in that area at the time or knows anything about the crash to contact them. While the make, model and color of the car involved are not currently known, authorities believe the car involved will likely have damage to the front end of the vehicle.

If you have any information that can help in the ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact troopers by dialing *HP.