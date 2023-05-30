$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Someone in the Midlands is a little richer after winning $10,000 on a ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was sold at White Pond Food N Beverage in Elgin and the winner matched four white ball numbers and the Megaball.

Friday’s winning numbers were 12-20-37-41-64 with the Megaball of 1.

More than 7,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 to $10,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.