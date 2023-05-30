Eddie’s new flying friend at EdVenture Children’s Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A popular destination for kids here in Columbia is rebranding itself in part by switching out a certain well-known insect.

According to EdVenture Children’s Museum, after 20 years, the dragonfly that rested on the fingertip of the 40 foot tall exhibit named Eddie has been replaced with a firefly!

EdVenture kicked off its summer with the firefly’s debut, saying the new bug is more in line with the community including Congaree National Park and the Columbia Fireflies baseball team.

Officials with the museum say the firefly is more likely to be seen in local backyards and is also an endangered species— providing further learning opportunities for children.

We spoke with the firefly’s sculptor Meaghan Westfall about her creation.

South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year, Deon Jamison, had the honor of lighting the new firefly.

Museum officials say they will hold a contest in the near future to name Eddie’s new friend.