Gov. McMaster orders flags lowered at half-staff for Chief Luther T. Reynolds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Governor McMaster has ordered flags at half staff at the state capitol in honor of a Charleston Police Chief who will be laid to rest today.

Luther Reynolds died after a long battle with cancer at 56 years old.

His funeral is today in Mount Pleasant. He served as the Police Chief for five years and had a decades long career in law enforcement.

Reynolds is survived by his wife and two children.

Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today.