Home prices rose in March, 2nd month in a row

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— U.S. home prices seem to be in recovery mode.

According to the latest S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller U.S. national home price index out Tuesday.

U.S. home prices rose slightly in March— .4% after seasonal adjustment.

It’s the second month in a row that prices have increased.

February’s increase snapped a seven month streak of month-over-month declines.