Mega Millions makes a Midlands resident a bit richer

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Someone in the Midlands is a little richer after winning $10,000 on a ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was sold at White Pond Food and Beverage in Elgin and the winner matched four white ball numbers and the Megaball.

Friday’s winning numbers were 12-20-37-41-64 with the Megaball of 1.

more than 7-thousand players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 to $10,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Good luck!