Midlands Pup-Shots! May 30

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is BOONE and I'm a 3 month old black and white male Labrador Retriever/Collie mix.
2/16
DELILAH
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Delilah was rescue from a high kill shelter.
3/16
GROGU
Columbia
Friendly, Curious, Dignified, Funny, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Sweet little Grogu was found as a stray in South Carolina where he found himself in a local shelter.
4/16
JACK
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
5/16
JAMES
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Www.luckypawsrescueinc.org,
6/16
JESSIE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Other dogs, cats, children.
$300.00
7/16
JILL
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
8/16
JJ
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
If interested in giving this pup a forever home, please reach out to LPR.
Www.luckypawsrescueinc.org,
9/16
JULS
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
If interested in giving this pup a forever home, please reach out to LPR.
Www.luckypawsrescueinc.org,
10/16
JUNIOR
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Www.luckypawsrescueinc.org,
11/16
LILITH
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Curious, Smart, Athletic, Playful, Funny, Independent
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Lil was picked up as a stray in South Carolina and found herself in a local shelter. T
12/16
QUAKER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
$300.00
13/16
QUIGLEY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Good with cats, Good with kids
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
14/16
RUSTY
Sumter
Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is RUSTY and I'm a 7 month old tan female Shepherd/Lab mix.
15/16
WILMA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
16/16
ZIPPER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!