Baseball fans gear up for NCAA regionals in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Carolina Gamecocks, Clemson Tigers, and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are all hosting NCAA regionals. ABC Columbia caught up with a couple of people in Downtown Columbia who are anticipating a big turnout for the tournaments.

Gamecock student and fan Jacob Ellis says he is gearing up for Friday when the tournaments will begin. “I’ve been watching them since 2010 when they won their first world series and then we watched again when they won back to back. So I’ve been excited for baseball season my whole life.”

Ashanti Thomas is the owner of Swiff clothing store in Downtown Columbia. He says it is a no shocker that one of the three teams made it to regionals. “To me, I expect it because I went to Clemson and we won two national championships while I was there and we went to the playoffs almost every year while I was there so not surprised by Clemson.”

Over at Thirsty Fellow near Colonial Life Arena, the restaurant is expecting a boom in business.

“It’s exciting for me because I know it’s going to bring a lot of people in to town. I know people on the baseball team are excited too, I got a couple of buddies on there,” says Lucas Law who works at Thirsty Fellow.

All in all these guys are hoping for some victories for the teams. Ellis rooting for the Gamecocks all the way.

“I think we can definitely win the regional, we’ve been struggling as of late but I’ve got high hopes,” says Ellis.