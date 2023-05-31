FDA warns about drugs for weight loss, diabetes treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about approved treatments for diabetes and weight loss.

The FDA issued the warning Tuesday about compounded versions of the drug Semaglutide, which is sold under popular brand names like Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy.

Ozempic and Wegovy have been on the FDA’s drug shortages list since last year.

The FDA says when drug shortages happen, sometimes compounded or mixed versions of the drugs are prepared, but the agency has not reviewed those compounded versions for safety, effectiveness or quality.

The FDA says it has received reports of adverse events in people who use compounded Semaglutide.

The agency advises patients to use the approved drug instead of the compounded versions—when available.