Mike Pence announcing 2024 presidential bid next week in Iowa: Source

(ABC NEWS)—Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce next week that he is running for president, giving a kickoff speech and releasing a campaign video on June 7 ahead of a town hall with CNN in Des Moines, Iowa, a source familiar confirms to ABC News.

Pence will be running against his old boss, Donald Trump, in the Republican primary.

