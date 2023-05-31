SC Highway Patrol seeks information in fatal hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision on May 27 at around 10:22 p.m.

Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Primary Highway 17 (N. Kings Hwy) and struck a pedestrian. The victim died from their injuries.

The suspect left the scene. The vehicle authorities are searching for is a dark colored SUV. It should have front end and possible hood damage.

If you have any information, submit your anonymous tip to SC Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705, Crime Stoppers at 843-554-111.