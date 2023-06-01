Man arrested for armed robbery using video game controller

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities in York County say a man painted a toy gun and used it to rob a store, but they say he didn’t use just any toy gun— it was the iconic Nintendo Duck Hunt pistol.

The robbery happened late Tuesday afternoon in York County.

Officials say 25-year-old David Dalesandro used the Nintendo gun to rob a convenience store showing the clerk the fake weapon in his waistband and demanding cash.

He was arrested a short time later in a parking lot down the street.

Deputies say he still had the toy.