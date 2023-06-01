Rutherford Law Firm creates GoFundMe for family of Cyrus Carmack-Belton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The law firm representing the family of a 14 year-old who was shot and killed at a gas station during the weekend has created a GoFundMe.

The Rutherford Law Firm set up the page to help Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s family with funeral and memorial costs.

Authorities say the teen was shot by the store’s owner, Rick Chow, after he believed Belton stole a bottled water.

Investigators found no evidence of Belton stealing anything.

The link can be found here: https://gofund.me/087b9a92