DOJ tells Pence it won’t seek criminal charges against him in documents probe

According to The Department of Justice, they have notified former Vice President Mike Pence that no criminal charges will be sought in their investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office, according to a letter sent to Pence’s attorneys by the DOJ, that ABC News reviewed.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter to ABC News, but declined to comment further.