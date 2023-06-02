PALMETTO STATE STOP: 2024 Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks to voters in Gilbert

GILBERT, SC (WOLO) — The 46th governor of Florida is hoping to become the 47th president of the United States.

Friday, Ron DeSantis made his first campaign stop in South Carolina.

South Carolinians came out Friday morning to Gilbert to hear Florida governor Ron DeSantis speak on his first presidential campaign stop in the Palmetto State. DeSantis spoke about legislation he has signed in Florida, such as bills banning abortion, promoting school choice and allowing constitutional carry.

DeSantis says he plans to implement similar policies as those in Florida and also hopes to combat inflation and illegal immigration.

Many of those who came out to hear DeSantis speak approved of his message.

The 44-year-old governor joins a crowded Republican field… but is confident he stands a chance of winning the presidential nomination.