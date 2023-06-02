Republican Presidential Candidate Ron Desantis making stops in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Republican Presidential Candidate Ron Desantis is making stops in South Carolina during his campaign “Great American Comeback” Tour.

According to the Desantis campaign, the four-day “Our Great American Comeback” Tour will encompass 12 cities and towns across South Carolina, Iowa and New Hampshire.

Among the stops on Friday for the Florida Governor are Lexington, Beaufort and Greenville.

President Donald Trump, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina U.S. Representative Tim Scott have also declared to run in the 2024 Presidential Campaign.

 

