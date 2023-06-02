Tasty Tuesday: It STILL does a body good

Tyler Ryan and Farrah Wigand discuss the benefits of milk

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – June is National Dairy Month, which means it is a month long celebration of not only “moo-juice,” but also the dairy farmers across South Carolina and the Country who work to provide us with our favorite calcium providing beverage.

According to registered dietitian Farrah Wigand, who works with The Diary Alliance, milk is a great substitution for the sugar packed sports drinks that are often consumed after activities and hot days.

“Studies show that real dairy milk is one of the best beverages for hydration,” says Wigand. She points out that researchers credit milk’s natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and high-quality protein for being effective at

improving hydration status and keeping you hydrated longer than water and sports drinks.

The other great thing about milk is that instead of the $3 or $4 you spend on a sports drink, a glass of milk, packed full of electrolytes and protein is $.25 a glass.

Wigand says that a great way to ensure you are getting more than just the benefits of milk, is to create a smoothie. “Smoothies are a refreshing way to hydrate on hot summer days. Combine fruit and/or

vegetables with dairy milk to ensure you are getting electrolytes for hydration along with 13 essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and vitamin D, she says, pointing out that Greek yogurt can create a double dose of high-quality

protein to help you rebuild muscle mass after an intense workout. Loaded with antioxidant-rich ingredients, you can add greens and veggies to create a refreshing tropical-flavored snack or morning meal.

You can visit www.thedairyalliance.com for even more delicious dairy recipes and ways to celebrate National Dairy Month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook