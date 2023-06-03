City of Columbia to hand out resource guide for parents and guardians on Youth Summer programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO )–As we near the end of the school year, the City of Columbia announced it will distribute copies of the 2023 Youth Services Guide to the community.

City officials say the guide is a resource that is given to parents and guardians. It outlines services and programs that are provided to youth during the summer in the City of Columbia and throughout other parts of the community in Richland County.

“We are excited to announce the release of our 2023 Youth Services Guide. This year our guide is ready for distribution just in time to provide great activities and options for youth this summer. I encourage all parents, guardians and youth advocates to use this helpful guide,” said Councilwoman Tina Herbert.

According to the city, you can pick up a guide at the following locations:

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center         Busby Street Community Center

2101 Walker Solomon Way                      1735 Busby Street

Columbia, SC 29204

Hyatt Park/Leroy Moss                         Greenview Park

Multi-Purpose Center                            6700 David Park

950 Jackson Avenue

Lorick Park                                           Martin Luther King Jr. Park

1600 Lorick Avenue                                 2300 Greene Street

Pinehurst Park                                     Woodland Park    

2300 Pinehurst Road                               6500 Olde Knight Parkway

  1. Edisto Discovery ParkEmily Douglas Park

1914 Wiley Street                                   2500 Wheat Street

Hampton Park                                       Heathwood Park

1117 Brandon Avenue                             800 Abelia Road

Melrose Park                                        Pacific Park

1500 Fairview Drive                                200 Wayne St. Columbia, SC 29201

Sims Park                                             St. Anna’s Park

3500 Duncan Street                                1316 Liberty Hill Avenue

Earlewood Administration Building     Columbia Art Center

1111 Recreation Drive                            1227 Taylor Street, Ste. C, Columbia, SC 29201

James R. Clyburn Golf Center              Columbia Tennis Center

2901 Slighs Avenue,                               1635 Whaley Street

Columbia, SC 29204

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker               City Hall, Public Relations, Media and Marketing Department

Washington Heights Cultural               1737 Main Street

Arts Center

2611 Grant St, Columbia, SC 29203

City of Columbia Payment Center        City of Columbia Municipal Office

3000 Harden Street                                1136 Washington Street

Columbia Police Department                Columbia Richland Fire Department Headquarters                     

Headquarters                                        Fire Museum                          

1 Justice Square                                     1800 Laurel Street

Citizens can also access an electronic version of the guide by visiting this link: https://columbiasc.gov/youth-services-guide/

