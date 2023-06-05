Automotive Service Assistance works to help you with auto repair & maintenance bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you or someone you know needs help paying for automotive repairs and maintenance, one non-profit wants to lend a helping hand.

Automotive Service Assistance helps those who qualify by funding for different auto repairs and maintenance work.

Curtis spoke with the co-founders of the non-profit, Kayla Williams & Christy Laird, on how they work to find a garage near you to fix your vehicle and they’ll tow your vehicle if its necessary.

The non-profit provides funding on a sliding scale fee based on your income.

Applications open on June 15.

Visit the non-profit’s website for additional details on their mission and how you can apply or donate.