Directors Guild of America reaches tentative deal with Hollywood film studios

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– The writer’s strike is still on-going, but it looks like directors now have a deal with major film studios.

A historic but tentative agreement is now in place between the Directors Guild of America.

The pact was reached to set the terms of a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers.

The deal was reached Saturday night and affects wages, works hours, residuals and even artificial intelligence.

The tentative agreement will be submitted to the Guild’s National Board at a special meeting Tuesday.