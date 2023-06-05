Former SC youth pastor on house arrest after allegedly recording women in restroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Greenville a former youth pastor is on house arrest after being accused of recording women in his church’s restroom.

According to officials, 35 year-old Daniel Mayfield is charged with sexual exploitation and voyeurism.

Deputies say a woman told investigators she allegedly saw Mayfield standing outside her bathroom window recording her in the shower.

This led them to search his phone that showed similar videos from the bathroom of the Gowensville Baptist Church where he worked.

In all deputies say six victims have been identified, some as young as 14 years old.

Investigators say they don’t believe the church knew what he was doing.

This incident remains under investigation.