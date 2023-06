Lexington PD search for suspect accused in Ulta Beauty shoplifting

Lexington PD

Courtesy: Lexington PD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington PD needs the public’s assistance in identifying an alleged shoplifting suspect.

Authorities say the individual is accused of shoplifting merchandise from Ulta Beauty valued at $100 on April 27.

If you have information about this case, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.