Richland deputies investigate assaults at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department says an investigation is underway after two inmates were assaulted on June 4 at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. According to the department, deputies were called to the jail around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

A 20 year-old inmate was treated for injuries following a fight with another inmate.

In a separate incident, a 53 year-old inmate had been punched and stabbed during a fight with two other inmates that same day around 1:25 p.m., say authorities. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies recovered a shank in both cases. Updates will be provided once available.