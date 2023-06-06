Columbia FD: Investigation reveals Tropical Ridge Apartments fire caused by unattended cooking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says an investigation into the 3-alarm fire that resulted in the loss of Irmo Firefighter James Muller has been completed.

The investigation revealed the fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments started around a stove in the kitchen area of one of the residences, says the department.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking materials and has been ruled an accident.

Several outside agencies provided resources to support the investigation.