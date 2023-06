Governor McMaster to host Energy Summit in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is set to host a day-long policy summit in Columbia on June 9 at 9 a.m.

The event’s focus will be on preparing for the state’s future electric power generation needs.

The summit will be held at the USC Alumni Center and will bring together top federal and state elected officials, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders.

A copy of the agenda can be found here.